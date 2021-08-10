Jacksonville Public Safety announces Citizens Public Safety Academy accepting applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Jacksonville Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero announced today that the department is seeking applicants to participate in the Department’s 13th Annu8/al Citizens Public Safety Academy.

The Academy provides an opportunity for citizens to learn firsthand about the operations of the Jacksonville Police Department and Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services through a series of lectures and simulated activities. The program, formerly known as the Citizens Police Academy, has changed to include fire operations in the curriculum.

Sessions are held weekly for five weeks from September 2nd through September 30 on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Center for Public Safety at 200 Marine Blvd in Jacksonville.

“The purpose of the Citizens Public Safety Academy is to foster better communication between citizens and police and fire professionals through information and education,” said Chief Yaniero. Participants will be required to wear masks and follow the City’s COVID Protocols for participation.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications for participation:

Minimum age of 18 years.

City of Jacksonville resident, City of Jacksonville business owner, or employed in the city.

Applications for those who live outside City limits will be considered on a case-by-case basis

Must pass a criminal history background check.

Visit the City website at https://jacksonvillenc.gov/PSAcademy to access the application. They can also be picked up in person at the police department or City Hall. After completing the application, it can be faxed to 910-938-6937, emailed to vwaddell@jacksonvillenc.gov, or dropped off at the Center for Public Safety. For additional information, please contact Community Services Division Sergeant Vincent Waddell at 910-938-6406. The deadline for application is Friday, August 20, 2021, at 5:00 PM