Jacksonville Public Safety now using Text to 911 service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Public Safety 911 Center now has the capability to communicate with callers by text.

Text to 911 will allow callers to communicate directly with 911 Telecommunicators via text when the text is made within the City limits. The system utilizes the same protocols as a voice call to 911.

“The texter will receive an automatic message from the 911 Center to confirm the start of the texting conversation,” said Kristy Smith, who supervises the Jacksonville Public Safety 911 Center. “Text to 911 will work with all cellular service providers.”

The Text to 911 System allows the Telecommunicator to automatically transfer the call into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System used for 911. Callers utilizing Text to 911 can also provide photos via text.

“Text to 911 is another important tool in providing the highest quality of public safety services in Jacksonville,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Public Safety Director.