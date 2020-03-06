Jacksonville Public Safety provided safety tips for “Springing Forward”

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In preparation for the Daylight Savings Time change on Sunday, Jacksonville Public Safety officials are offering safety tips.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 100,000 police-reported crashes each year are the direct result of driver fatigue.

“Just the one-hour time change can disturb sleep patterns and could result in drowsy driving,” said Lieutenant Sean Magill, JPD Field Operations Division Supervisor.

For motorists:

In the early morning, watch out for pedestrians when backing up in parking lots or driveways. Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible.

Leave more following room. When the sun is in your eyes, it can be hard to see what the car ahead is doing.

Invest in polarized sunglasses. They can help reduce glare. Use your sun visor to block out the sun.

Be mindful of more children and others who are outdoors in the lighter evening hours.

Remember to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks. Don’t pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

For pedestrians:

Cross only at intersections or crosswalks. Look left, right and left again and only cross when it is clear. Do not jaywalk or cross between parked cars.

Evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street.

Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

See and be seen. Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing and/or accessories.

While walking, pocket the cellphone and avoid listening to your iPod or MP3 player at a volume that prohibits you from hearing approaching danger.

Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services reminds all that Daylight Saving Time is a great time to check the things that keep us safe and ready for emergencies.

“Now is the time to check and replace batteries if needed and make sure that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly,” said Jacksonville Fire Chief Tee Tallman. “Checking and replacing those batteries, testing your NOAA Weather Radio and checking your emergency kits each Spring is a simple way to prepare your home and family.”