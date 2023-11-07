JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville rabbi is opening up his home to the community for those who want to pray for the hostages, injured and families impacted by it.

Rabbi Yerachmiel Altman invites everyone who needs a safe place to worship and to talk about their thoughts on the war that’s currently ongoing.

“It’s unfortunate. But that’s what we’re that’s what we’re gonna be with. And so because of that, you got to open up and get people have a base to, to feel at home,” said Altman.

“What they have offered here is a consistent place to come to, and I appreciate that a lot,” said Jacksonville resident Deborah Doolittle. “I also appreciate the fact that we could talk about things that you don’t know in other situations that you could even mention it. And so it feels safe to be able to talk about especially what’s happening in Israel.”

To reach out to the rabbi, you can email him at YBA613@hotmail.com.