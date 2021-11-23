Jacksonville receives $20 million from state for infrastructure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — With the approval of the State Budget, the City of Jacksonville will receive $20 million to assist in the construction of the Parkwood Regional Sewer Project currently estimated to cost $38 million, the city announced Tuesday.

This project is part of the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, (CIP) and will enable significant growth in the Western Boulevard corridor of the City.

The project will provide the city with new sewer infrastructure and take pressure off existing infrastructure by redirecting wastewater. The project’s scope includes:

1. Building a new lift station in Williamsburg Plantation and a series of force mains and gravity lines to deliver waste to the City Land Application Site on Fire Tower Road.

2. Re-directing a portion of the City’s sewer, in the Carolina Forest Subdivision, to the trunk sewer via a new force main at Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Thanks to NC Sen. Michael Lazzara, funding for the Parkwood Regional Sewer Project has been included in the state budget. As a former City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem, Senator Lazzara understands the important role that water, and sewer projects play in the development of a municipal area. Senator Michael Lazzara represents Onslow and Jones Counties in the state legislature. Lazzara replaced retired Senator Harry Brown in 2020.

“Senator Lazzara understands how essential it is to complete major sewer projects for the future of the City,” Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said. “This will enable the City to grow and will allow more than a thousand new homes and businesses to be built over the next five years. Senator Lazzara was a leader on City Council and has become a leader in the Senate. The City continues to be blessed by his leadership.”

The project is based upon a 2018 study that projected future growth in the City and established this project as a top City priority. The project will be constructed in phases and should be completed by 2025.