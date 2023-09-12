JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday is National Police Woman Day.

In Jacksonville, the department has around 20 women police officers and a few more women within Jacksonville Public Safety working in administration. Sgt. Vanessa Smith said she sees firsthand the number of women in law enforcement growing each year.

“To me, it’s about honoring the women that came before us,” Smith said. “They set, you know, a standard and they allow for people like myself to join and not have to worry about doing the things that they did or going through the things that they did. So it was about honoring them and their sacrifices.”

Smith added that it’s a privilege to work alongside so many women with the purpose of making a difference in the community.