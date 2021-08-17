Jacksonville redistricting sparks concern among residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some residents in Jacksonville are concerned over who will be in charge of redistricting in the city after the 2020 Census.

The concern is due to a recently deleted Facebook post from Mayor Sammy Phillips.

City Manager Richard Woodruff declined to comment on the post directly but said the final decision is up to the mayor and council.

“There is no mandate, no law that requires us to have a redistricting committee, but there is a requirement for us to redistrict now that 2020 census numbers are out,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff added that these decisions will not be made with politics in mind, only population from the 2020 Census.

“Whether there is a committee or not, the final decision of the boundaries is the responsibility of the mayor and council,” he said.

In previous years, the city put together an advisory committee to assist in drawing up boundaries. The question remains if they plan to do that again.

A conversation about it was scheduled to take place Tuesday night during the Jacksonville City Council meeting.