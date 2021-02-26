Jacksonville removes three wells from service after testing for PFAS

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — City of Jacksonville officials said Friday they are removing three out of its 30 wells from service after trace amounts of PFAS were found following findings from the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority

Below is a press release from the city with more details.

=====

Following a release of findings from the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority (ONWASA) in January, and out of an abundance of caution, all City of Jacksonville water wells were tested for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on February 4, 2021. Test results released on February 26, 2021 indicate that three out of the 30 water system source wells revealed a trace amount of PFAS. The trace amounts discovered are within EPA regulations and well below actionable measure.

To eliminate the possibility of a lab error, the wells in question will be resampled by a private lab. Until further testing can be performed, City of Jacksonville Public Services has removed the three wells from service.

Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), a PFAS compound, was detected in three wells. The detected PFOS levels ranged from 4.3 to 4.4 ng/L or parts per trillion (ppt). In order to be detected, the sample had to contain PFOS greater than 4.0 ng/L or ppt. The EPA suggested level is under 70 ng/L or ppt for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and PFOS combined.

The City of Jacksonville draws its water from two sources located deep underground, the Black Creek and Castle Hayne aquifers. The water passes through two well fields, one located off Gum Branch Road and the other off Highway 258 near Richlands. Of the wells that revealed trace amounts of PFAS, two are located along Highway 111 and one is located along Gum Branch Road.

No other City wells showed any presence of detectable PFAS chemicals. Each well was analyzed for 27 different types of PFAS, including GenX.

Jacksonville water is tested several times a day, every day, in accordance with State and Federal regulations and remains safe to use and consume. Should Citizens have questions about their City of Jacksonville water, they can call the City Water Plant at 910 938-5234.