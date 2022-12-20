JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening.

The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond after the first call to the station.

Albert Henderson, Jacksonville Resident,

“Devastating. There’s like no other word. I mean, we just had to wait there,” said Albert Henderson, a Jacksonville resident. “There’s nothing I could do. We didn’t, I didn’t have any Narcan. There’s no Narcan and our first aid kit you know, it just, it’s just awful.”

The man who overdosed died.

The Jacksonville Police Department said in a media release their dispatch center operates on five different priority levels. The priority level determines how quickly, and how many, officers are dispatched. The department added that the priority level for this case was upgraded and dispatched an officer after they were called for a second time.

The statement read, “The Jacksonville Police Department’s Dispatch 911 Center operates utilizing unit dispatch criteria. There are five priority levels that establish the timing of dispatch and officer arrival. Telecommunicators determine the type of call and priority code to be assigned, determine unit availability, and dispatch appropriate services based on information received. Subsequent calls may change a priority code.”