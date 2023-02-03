JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds.

The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two gigabits installed and businesses can get up to 10.

“It provides a technological advantage to the area that is huge in regards to economic development,” said John Autry, regional sales manager for Community Development at Metronet. “It’s also great for education, as you might imagine, you know, entertainment, for obvious purposes, streaming the number of devices for families.”

Construction is still ongoing throughout the city, to read more about it click here or call 888-225-3864.