JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for its annual Action Plan public input meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville City Hall.

City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the meeting. Jacksonville is receiving a Community Development Block Grant totaling more than $359,000, and the city is seeking feedback from the community on how those federal dollars should be spent.

“We identify the areas of concern that people were able to rank and based off of that they can still provide their input and let us know,” said Pamela Trafton, neighborhood improvement services coordinator.

Click here for more information about the meeting. If you can’t make it to the meeting you can call 910-938-5286 to share your input.