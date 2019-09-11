1  of  4
Jacksonville soup kitchen to host fish dinner fundraiser on Friday

Jacksonville

Jacksonville, NC (WNCT) – On Friday, the Onslow Community Outreach Soup Kitchen will host a fish dinner fundraiser to help it buy supplies and gas cards for its mobile food pantry, which helps people recover after hurricanes.

The fundraiser will happen on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Outreach Services Center, located at 1210 Hargett Street.

Anyone desiring to be a soup kitchen volunteer can sign-up during the event. For more information, call 910-347-3227.

