JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Women’s Shelter is looking for volunteers to help ahead of its renovations at the thrift store.

The director said that the Finders Keepers Thrift Store is going to be transformed into a newer, cleaner facility. The store will be closing early this Saturday to empty everything. Officials are looking for 20-40 people to help move boxes on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve had a thrift store for about 25 years, in this location just under 10 years,” said Executive Director Meg Dennis. “Every dollar goes into our cause and our mission helping support women at our shelter. Some donations go directly to the survivor.”

All the renovations are expected to be complete by September 25. To find out how to volunteer, visit their website.