JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It is National Community Development Week in Jacksonville and the city is celebrating.

City officials are using community block grant funds to help renovate homes in the area. They hope to provide more safe, affordable housing in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.

“Anything that we can do to put a house back into the neighborhood, back into the inventory, to make it affordable for folks low to moderate income folks, not to give them a handout, but to give them a hand up because they will have the dream of homeownership,” said Tracey Jackson, the director of Neighborhood Improvement Services.

The city is offering programs for money management and homebuyer education courses to help its community members. At Tuesday’s ceremony, two new homeowners were given wreaths for their newly renovated spaces.