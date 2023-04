JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grab your resume!

NC Works is hosting a Veterans Job Fair on May 2. The first hour of the job fair is exclusively open to veterans and dependents from 10 am-11 am. Other job seekers are invited to join the fair after 11 am.

Hiring managers from different companies will be present, including the City of Jacksonville.

The event will be at 146 Broadhurst Rd. in Jacksonville, NC. The fair will end at 2 pm.