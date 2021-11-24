Jacksonville to receive 20 million towards infrastructure funds

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville will receive 20 million dollars from the state towards its infrastructure now that the state budget has been passed.

The money will be used to assist in the construction of the Parkwood Regional Sewer Project which will allow the city to build one thousand new housing units.

“For decades, the city has had one major pipe, that delivers waste from the city’s 17-thousand customers, under the New River, and out to the land application site on Fire Tower Road. This will give us a redundant system, and more importantly, it will open up a new growth corridor for the city,” Dr. Richard Woodruff, City Manager for the City of Jacksonville.

Dr. Woodruff says the plan is ready to go, and the project is expected to be complete in 2025.