Jacksonville Transit resumes collecting fees after 15-month hold due to pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Transit is back to collecting fares after 15 months of free transportation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Jacksonville said they didn’t lose money during the time they weren’t collecting fees. However, they added the decision was made as COVID-19 numbers decrease and the pandemic-related restrictions ease. Also, the decision was made because state funding is running low.

“For 15 months we had COVID money from the federal government to help offset the cost associated with the fares,” said Transportation Service Director Anthony Prinz. “Now that money is kind of running out, we need to resume regular fares and, of course, get back to normal operation.”

The department has also launched a new app that will allow riders to purchase tickets via their smartphones. It’s called “Token Transit.” You can find more information on the fares and the app by clicking here.