Jacksonville veteran to be honored at Citi Field

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A retired Marine is set to be honored at Citi Field in New York this weekend during a Mets baseball game.

Robert Lapenta is a part of the non-profit Remember Everyone Deployed or R.E.D. He is also going to be the Mets Veteran of the game this holiday weekend.

Lapenta said while he is honored, he believes the more important thing is what the organization is doing for the military and their families.

