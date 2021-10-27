Jacksonville woman combines Halloween and giving back to donate to charity

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The spirit of Halloween doesn’t always have to be scary. Torri Belvin of Jacksonville has combined giving back and the festivities of Halloween.

After getting inspired by her neighbor, she decided to construct a Halloween display that her grandchildren could easily enjoy. After seeing how much her grandchildren enjoyed the display, she decided to take it to the next step.

Belvin joined a group called 12ft Skelton, which shows its love for the Home Depot 12ft Skelton.

“This year a man by the name of Jeff Roberston chose to give back to St. Jude’s, and I thought it was a wonderful idea” said Belvin. “He took the idea to the group, and they have raised over $100,000 for St. Jude’s in a week.”

Belvin said she is beyond excited that Home Depot is going to match all the St. Jude donations.

After Robertson brought the idea to the group, Belvin decided she wanted to do the same thing but donate to Reboot Recovery, a free-based program that veterans and first line workers can come together to work through traumas they have from their professions.

“I became part of the leadership team after my husband and I participated in the group to help with his PTSD journey from his military career,” Belvin said.

There are three avenues to which participants can begin the healing process:

Reboot Combat – which is for active duty, veterans, and their families to heal from the traumas of war.

Reboot First Line – which is for first line workers such as firefighters, EMT’s, nurses, doctors, and CPS workers

Reboot Trauma – a healing course for anyone that has experienced trauma, whether miscarriage, domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or any other traumatic event.

The goal with Reboot donations is to continue to offer courses free of charge to all participants and to encourage leaders to lead a program without the worry of a finical impact on themselves.

Reboot relies on donations to further its ability to hold classes globally. The peer lead groups offer free childcare and meals to their participants.

More information can be found here:

12 ft Skeleton’s Facebook Page

To donate or to learn more information on Reboot Recovery