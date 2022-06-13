JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The City of Jacksonville Youth Council is raising awareness about gun violence, in a hopeful way.

They are hosting a public awareness event that will also remember those lives lost recently to gun violence. The event, ‘JYC Stands’ will take place at City Hall, 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers. The public is welcome to attend.

The purpose of the event is for local students to stand together in solidarity with our community in the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the mass shootings across the nation, particularly in Uvalde, TX with the youth. This is an opportunity for the Youth Council to come forward during this difficult time, to provide a message of Hope and Comfort which falls into the One City, Our City, My City mission.

JYC Chairperson, Morgan McRae (Jacksonville High School, 12th grade) said about the event, “As a teenager and student, I am very concerned about the rise in school violence and the horrid outcome of the recent incident in Texas that killed young students and teachers. We want to bring awareness to our community that this type of violence or any violence, is not acceptable. Our JYC members also want to bring a message of hope; to publicly remember and honor those lives lost.”

The event will include a prayer of comfort and a creative dance ministry with a message of love, encouragement and hope. The JYC Stands program will be recorded for broadcast and available for viewing on G10TV, G10TV.org, and the City of Jacksonville Youtube Channel.