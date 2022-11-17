JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — WinterFest is back in Jacksonville at Riverwalk Crossing Park.

The festival includes three days of free holiday fun and unique gift finds at their Artisan Market which will be there on Friday and Sunday.

On Saturday, December 3, there is much to do. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. and will be available for pictures until 6 p.m. Following this, there will be the annual Christmas Flotilla on the New River. Jacksonville Transit will provide free shuttle service from Commons to Riverwalk.

Activities will include:

Sledding

Ice Skating

Snow fun

Petting zoo

Hayrides

Pony rides

Train rides

Live entertainment

Old-fashioned candy shop

On Sunday, December 4, from noon until 5 p.m. the Artisan Market will reopen. Click here for more details.