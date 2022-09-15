JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun.

Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care.

The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 am. The after-school program will run from 2:45-6:30 pm. Alic Miller, a Brigade Boys & Girls Club employee since 2014, will be the site director at this location.

“We are so excited about having this new site for many different reasons, one being that since the school is brand new, the technology alone is amazing. This new technology will provide numerous opportunities for our kids to learn and grow,” said Keith Williams, Onslow County executive.

For more information, click here.