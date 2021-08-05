Jacksonville’s National Night Out postponed to October

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to concerns regarding an increase in COVID-19 cases and the Delta Variant, city officials and event organizations decided to move Jacksonville’s National Night Out to October.

“We were contacted by leadership at Onslow Memorial Hospital this morning regarding the National Night Out event” stated Chief Mike Yaniero. “They requested that we consider postponing because of concerns for community contact and exposure to the Delta variant. Out of an abundance of caution and concerns regarding the safety of those attending, exhibiting, and working the event, a decision was made to move the event to October 5, 2021.

The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Police Department will host National Night Out 2021 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville starting at 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

“We will work to make entertainment, fireworks and other planned activities will remain the same, but will take place in early October. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience about these changes” said Lt. Chris Funcke, Jacksonville’s NNO Chairman.