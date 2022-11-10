JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday.

Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new light fixtures, a new layout for the pet department, new interiors, new restrooms and improvements at checkout.

The grand reopening will also goodie bags for vets since the grand reopening will have something to commemorate Veterans Day.

The reopening will begin at 9 a.m.

Last week, the Walmart at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville held a grand reopening for its remodeled store.