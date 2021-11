JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual Jacksonville Veterans Parade is scheduled for Saturday.

Due to the traffic from the parade, Western Boulevard will be closed from University Drive to NC24 (Lejeune Blvd) to all vehicle traffic starting at 9 a.m. and until the conclusion of the parade.

Officials say if you need to visit any of the establishments within the closed area, please utilize side streets. Onslow Memorial Hospital can be accessed via Bell Fork Road (or the US 17 Bypass) to West Huff Drive.