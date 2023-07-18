JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A celebrity is collaborating with an Eastern North Carolina local to bring a fresh summer flavor.

Regina Triche, “The Waffle Lady,” who lives in Jacksonville, has worked at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Jacksonville as a team member for several years. All Hampton Inn & Suites locations offer free breakfast.

Triche decided one day to experiment with waffle recipes during a company-wide waffle contest and realized it was something she was very good at and enjoyed. Her waffles became a local favorite and eventually grabbed the attention of one Hilton in particular.

Celebrity Paris Hilton, heiress to the Hilton hotels, and Triche are now teaming up to make this season the “Summer of Sliving” by making strawberry pink waffles for a limited time. The waffles will be available until July 31.

All Hampton by Hilton hotels in the US & Canada will be serving them.