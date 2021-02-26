JPD: Death investigation underway in Jacksonville after body found in wooded area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A death investigation is underway in Jacksonville after a body was found in a wooded area, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, JPD responded to a call to check on a person in the area of Ellis Boulevard and White Street. Jacksonville City Streets Division personnel were clearing the ditch area when they saw a body located in the wooded area adjacent to a creek.

Officers sad, the workers led them to the body. The scene, located between the bike trail and Ellis Boulevard, was secured and officers began to conduct a death investigation.

Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene to assist in the removal of the body for transport to the morgue at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Jeremy William Franks of Jacksonville. “This is still an ongoing investigation, however, the initial evidence suggests there is no threat to the public,” said Captain Mike Capps, supervisor of JPD Investigative Services Division.

Anyone that may have information should contact Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414.