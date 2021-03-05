JPD investigating Friday morning fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.

At approxiamtely 8:30 a.m., a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Aaron Paul Baltosser, 50 of Midway Park was driving south on US 17 (Marine Boulevard) in the left travel lane, approaching the intersection of Georgetown Road.

A 2020 Kenworth construction truck, operated by Troy Donovan French, 50, of Leland was departing the area of 350 South Marine Boulevard and was at the intersection facing US 17. The motorcycle entered the intersection at a steady red light and collided with the left side of the Kenworth truck.

When Onslow County EMS arrived they pronounced the motorcycle driver, Aaron Paul Baltosser, deceased at the scene. “This is an open and active investigation,” stated Sergeant Ashley Potter, JPD Traffic Supervisor. \

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Corporal Vanessa Smith at 910-938-6479.