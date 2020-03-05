JPD Passport Acceptance Agents to host Passport Fair

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department personnel who are trained as Passport Acceptance Agents will be holding a Passport Fair on Saturday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety on 200 Marine Boulevard.

The City of Jacksonville is certified through the US Department of State as a Passport Acceptance Facility.

City personnel trained as Certified Passport Agents can offer service to the public with passport forms, photos and expedited and overnight services.

The City will accept your completed application for a new passport and forward it to the Passport Services section of the U.S. Department of State for an issuance determination.

“Although Passport Services are offered Monday through Friday, we wanted to offer the public an opportunity to obtain help with passports on a Saturday. We will have staff in place during the Passport Fair to help as many people as possible.” Said Tawnya Terry, JPD Records Manager and coordinator of the event.

These services are also provided Monday through Friday at City Hall and the Center for Public Safety.

Appointments are available at City Hall.

Service at the Center for Public Safety is first-come, first served.

For more detailed information about passport services, fees and forms, visit JacksonvilleNC.gov/Passports or call 910-455-4000 and ask to speak to one of the Passport Agents.