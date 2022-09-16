JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Safety Chief Michael Yaniero announced that Captain Richard Kellum has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.

Kellum is the 12th officer in the department’s history to complete this program. Nationally, less than 1% of officers have the opportunity to complete the program, which offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

“We are very proud of Captain Kellum’s accomplishment as a graduate of the FBI National Academy,” said Yaniero. “The dedication and determination required of this endeavor is admirable and showcases great character as a law enforcement professional. Our agency and the community will surely benefit from the knowledge Captain Kellum has acquired as part of this extensive training.”

Kellum is prior military and has 16 years of experience in law enforcement, having started with the Jacksonville Police Department in 2006. During his career, he has held the positions of patrol officer, community services officer, detective, and his current position of captain overseeing the training division.