JPD responds to AMC theater protest regarding mask requirements

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 27 at approxiamtely 12:44 p.m., Jacksonville Police Department responded to the AMC movie theater on Western Boulevard regarding a protest.

The initial investigation revealed that several individuals had gathered in the lobby of the theater to protest the fact that a patron was being requested to wear a face-covering per the AMC Corporate policy. The complaint alleged that a guest was being discriminated against due to a medical

condition covered under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Officers said they spoke to all parties concerned and determined that the incident occurred on private property and that AMC had requested the guests leave the property who were not complying

with AMC’s policy regarding face coverings, which AMC indicated was to comply with the

requirements of the Governor’s Executive Order regarding face coverings.

There were no arrests or charges levied in this incident, and all protestors left the business

on their own accord.

JPD said, “Whether there was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, is a civil matter that must be resolved through a civil action, if necessary. Jacksonville Police Department’s role was to keep the peace and investigate the possibility of trespassing on private property.”

Click here for the Governor’s latest Executive Order number 181 regarding mask coverings.