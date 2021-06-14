JPD searching for suspect wanted for Circle K assault

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for assault.

The assault occurred on Sunday, June 6 at Circle K on 622 Marine Boulevard on Sunday, June 6. He is described as a black male, 5’10’ and approximately 165 lbs. The man was wearing a black tank top, red shorts, and black shoes at the time of the incident.

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6440.