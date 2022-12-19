JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is offering advice on how to protect your home while away during the holidays.

JPD officials advised to double-check windows and doors, making sure they are locked before leaving the house. Motion sensor lights and cameras can prevent break-ins while away from home.

“Don’t tell everybody that you’re going out because then people will notice, ‘Oh, this house is open’,” said Sgt. Vincent Waddell with the Jacksonville Police Department. “You know, they’re going to be away for a while. So we want to make sure that you don’t post you know, all your stuff on social media.”

Officials said stopping deliveries while out of town will help them not be stolen.