JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department.

Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them at the city’s courthouse to issue a subpoena and collect court fees.

Officials said citizens should be aware that Jacksonville Police do not serve subpoenas to the public. This is generally done by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department. Also, the sheriff’s office would not ask people to meet them at the courthouse to issue a subpoena.

If you receive a phone call like this, you’re asked to try to get as much information about the caller as possible and contact your local law enforcement agency. You can reach Jacksonville

Police at (910) 455-4000. You can also report scams to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.