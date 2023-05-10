JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual Junior Law Enforcement Academy.

Teens ages 14 to 17 can learn more about what it takes to get involved in law enforcement.

Due to lots of interest from the first session, the sheriff’s office is having kids write papers about why they’re interested in learning more about.

“During the program, they get to experience things that law enforcement does,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “We do everything, we learn from like mock crime scenes, we do simulator stuff with them with full firearms, we do not use real phones. But we do simulate situations we did. We do go on tours at a detention center.”

The program is one day a week, begins June 15th and lasts six weeks. For more information, click here.