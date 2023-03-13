JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a chance you’ve seen the new diner in Jacksonville.

Located on Western Boulevard, Metro Diner is a chain restaurant that has recently set up shop. The grand opening for the diner was held Monday. The franchise has over 60 locations across the country and was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” on the Food Network.

The managing partner for this location is from Eastern North Carolina and is excited to be open and serving the community.

“We just knew that it would do well here in the town with a lot of local folks. And then with the military base being here with the Marines, we just wanted to get down here and give them something great to eat,” said Mark Moses, the Jacksonville managing partner.

The most popular dish from the diner is fried chicken and waffles. If interested in stopping by, their hours are currently 8 am-3 pm every day. The diner plans to eventually stay open until 8 pm in a couple weeks.