JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A store in Jacksonville is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina.

If you happen to be in Ross this month you have a chance to give back to the community. The department store has been collecting donations since February 11 and is more than halfway to its goal of $2,500.

“When they partner with us, to me, it’s more than just giving us money,” said Keith Williams, a county executive with Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. “It’s that they believe in what we do. They give us that nod if you will, that we trust you. And we accept your programming. So it’s amazing to have those partnerships.”

The fundraiser will continue until March 11.