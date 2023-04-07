JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County non-profit has partnered with the NC Diaper Bank to help families in need.

The non-profit PEERS will be working with the NC Diaper Bank to give out free diapers every Wednesday. It is a first-come, first-serve process and is limited to 50 families every month. Once all the diapers have run out they won’t be able to give anymore until the next month.

“WIC and food stamps don’t cover diapers,” said Samantha Withrow, the processing assistant at PEERS. “So when given the choice between feeding their children and buying diapers to meet that need in their household, they’re going to choose food. So this is a way that we are able to continue and serve and find a need and meet resources.”

Calling ahead is appreciated but not mandatory. The bank will open again next Wednesday from 8 am to 8 pm. They are located at 151 Chaney Avenue in Jacksonville.