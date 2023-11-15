JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local bar and bistro is hosting a black tie event to support a non-profit women-centered charity.

Dewey’s Bar and Bistro in Jacksonville will be home to heARTs for her: A Gallery Event that directly supports the Onslow Victims Center, formerly known as the Onslow Women’s Shelter.

The event will showcase local artwork and offer chances to bid on items in the gallery. Live music featuring Megan McCarthy and Sheryl Tjon will play throughout the evening along with refreshments and a charcuterie spread.

Starting at 6PM on Saturday, November 18, the event is black tie, giving those who attend a chance to dress up and go all out. All ticket proceeds will go directly to the Onslow Victims Center.

