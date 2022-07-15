JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County nonprofit is celebrating 45 years of helping the community.

PEERS (Parents, Education, Empathy, Rapport and Support) highlighted its history, as well as the services the organization provided to the area. The family development center offers assistance for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

“We want to get out there and just educate as many families as we possibly can throughout the community,” said PEERS program director Tondrea Leach. And that’s how we’re going to celebrate our birthday is continuing to do our job every day. loving people helping people and being there for one another.”

The organization is preparing for its annual fundraiser, a masquerade ball on Nov. 5.