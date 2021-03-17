Logan Sosa Selected as Ward 3 Representative

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The Jacksonville City Council chose Logan Sosa from a field of 17 applicants to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat at their March 16, 2021, regular meeting. Mr. Sosa is a Jacksonville native and local businessman who has served on the Jacksonville Water & Sewer Advisory Committee and the Jacksonville Planning Advisory Board.

In response to being chosen for the seat Mr. Sosa said, “I want to be an available, reliable resource for the Citizens of Ward 3 in their daily lives and use my experience to benefit all Citizens of our great City.”

Mayor Sammy Phillips offers his congratulations to Mr. Sosa and applauds all of the applicants for their interest in good government, “all of the candidates are qualified and worthy of this appointment and I want to thank each of them for applying and for their interest in serving the public.”

A swearing-in ceremony will be held for Logan Sosa at April 6, 2021, Jacksonville City Council meeting. Sosa fills the vacancy left by former Mayor Pro Tem Michael Lazzara who was elected to the NC Senate in November.