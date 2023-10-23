JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday marked 40 years since the Beirut bombing, an attack that took the lives of hundreds of Marines stationed there, including many from Jacksonville and Camp Lejeune.

The city held its annual observance to remember those service members and their families. Thousands gathered in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens to honor their loved ones who were killed on October 23, 1983. They were friends, family, and brothers they promise to never forget.

The mission for the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines was to be peacekeepers and that’s what they’ll always be remembered as being, said veteran Robert Abril.

“On Sunday morning, we heard a big blast, and then the barracks were all up in smoke,” said Abril. “We had to go out and get the survivors, you know, and that was tough.”

There were 273 lives taken by the terrorist attack, and the survivors spent this day reflecting on the ones alongside them.

“I remember being in that building, and it could have been me. Just a matter of timing. So grateful it wasn’t. But these are my brothers. Regardless, we’re all brothers,” said veteran Nick Mariam.

Many veterans were able to reconnect with one another.

“Two or three guys that I met yesterday I thought they had died out in the building, and oh, my God, we embraced, we hugged, we cried, and we told our stories,” said Abril.

Gold Star families were also able to honor their loved ones and the sacrifices they made.

“We’re always committed to each other and committed to the families of the fallen, and that’s what Semper Fidelis means, always faithful,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps.

Many of the returning veterans said they will continue to come year after year for this observance.