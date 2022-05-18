JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Getting a job can be hard sometimes. Getting a good-paying job isn’t easy either.
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Jacksonville, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
#50. Tellers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $32,370
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,930
– Employment: 364,210
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,490)
— Napa, CA ($42,000)
#49. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $32,220
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,740
– Employment: 656,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)
— Napa, CA ($52,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)
#48. Tax preparers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $31,960
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#47. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,520
– Employment: 159,790
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)
#46. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $31,830
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,840
– Employment: 169,840
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,920)
— Salinas, CA ($52,980)
#45. Recreation workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
#44. Customer service representatives
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $31,410
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 2,787,070
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,510)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($47,490)
#43. Veterinary technologists and technicians
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,690
– #281 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,250
– Employment: 118,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)
#42. Data entry keyers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,600
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,940
– Employment: 147,170
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($46,500)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,530)
#41. Medical assistants
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,190
– Employment: 727,760
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)
#40. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,150
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
#39. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,670
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,090
– Employment: 88,480
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)
— Reno, NV ($50,700)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)
#38. Counter and rental clerks
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,570
– #327 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,170
– Employment: 371,620
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)
— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)
#37. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– #359 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– Employment: 2,729,010
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)
#36. Security guards
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,360
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,830
– Employment: 1,057,100
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)
#35. Parts salespersons
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,310
– #374 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,920
– Employment: 265,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($48,330)
— Danville, IL ($48,080)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($47,620)
#34. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,270
– #339 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,240
– Employment: 892,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)
#33. Helpers–electricians
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $28,460
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,720
– Employment: 72,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,530)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,690)
#31 (tie). Preschool teachers, except special education
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,940
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
#31 (tie). Stockers and order fillers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,940
– #353 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
#30. Nursing assistants
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,560
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,250
– Employment: 1,314,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)
— Salinas, CA ($44,210)
#29. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
#28. Bus drivers, school
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,220
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,750
– Employment: 361,420
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)
#27. Retail salespersons
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,200
– #344 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
#26. Packers and packagers, hand
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,800
– #268 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
#25. Tire repairers and changers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,700
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,520
– Employment: 93,180
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)
#24. Receptionists and information clerks
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,660
– #375 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
#23. Bakers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,580
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
#22. Cooks, restaurant
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,380
– #323 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
#21. Helpers–production workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,100
– #323 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 202,860
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)
— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)
— Reno, NV ($41,940)
#20. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,880
– #341 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
#19. Substitute teachers, short-term
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,610
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
#18. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,590
– #362 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
34 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#17. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,030
– #371 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
#16. Animal caretakers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,750
– #357 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
#15. Driver/sales workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,700
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,970
– Employment: 477,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)
#14. Childcare workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,650
– #270 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
#13. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,480
– #338 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
#12. Amusement and recreation attendants
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,410
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
#11. Food preparation workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,450
– #364 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,440
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
#9. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,270
– #356 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
#8. Bartenders
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,010
– #359 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
#7. Food batchmakers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $21,600
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
#6. Fast food and counter workers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $21,560
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
#5. Cashiers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $21,460
– #368 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
#4. Dishwashers
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $20,670
– #373 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
#3. Waiters and waitresses
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $20,540
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
#2. Cooks, fast food
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $19,860
– #305 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Jacksonville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $19,720
– #339 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)