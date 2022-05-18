JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Getting a job can be hard sometimes. Getting a good-paying job isn’t easy either.

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Jacksonville, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Tellers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,370

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,930

– Employment: 364,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,490)

— Napa, CA ($42,000)

#49. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,220

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,740

– Employment: 656,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)

— Napa, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)

#48. Tax preparers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,960

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#47. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,520

– Employment: 159,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)

#46. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,830

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,840

– Employment: 169,840

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,920)

— Salinas, CA ($52,980)

#45. Recreation workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#44. Customer service representatives

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 2,787,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,510)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($47,490)

#43. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,690

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,250

– Employment: 118,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#42. Data entry keyers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,600

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,940

– Employment: 147,170

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($46,500)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,530)

#41. Medical assistants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,190

– Employment: 727,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)

#40. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,150

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#39. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,670

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,090

– Employment: 88,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)

— Reno, NV ($50,700)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)

#38. Counter and rental clerks

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,570

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,170

– Employment: 371,620

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)

— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)

#37. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 2,729,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

#36. Security guards

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,360

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,830

– Employment: 1,057,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)

#35. Parts salespersons

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,310

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,920

– Employment: 265,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($48,330)

— Danville, IL ($48,080)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($47,620)

#34. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– Employment: 892,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

#33. Helpers–electricians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,460

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,720

– Employment: 72,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,530)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,690)

#31 (tie). Preschool teachers, except special education

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,940

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#31 (tie). Stockers and order fillers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,940

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#30. Nursing assistants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,560

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

#29. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

#28. Bus drivers, school

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,220

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

#27. Retail salespersons

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,200

– #344 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#26. Packers and packagers, hand

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,800

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#25. Tire repairers and changers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,700

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– Employment: 93,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

#24. Receptionists and information clerks

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#23. Bakers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,580

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#22. Cooks, restaurant

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,380

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#21. Helpers–production workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,100

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

#20. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,880

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#19. Substitute teachers, short-term

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,610

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#18. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,590

– #362 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

34 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#17. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,030

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#16. Animal caretakers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,750

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#15. Driver/sales workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,700

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#14. Childcare workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,650

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#13. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,480

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#12. Amusement and recreation attendants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,410

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

40 / 50Canva

#11. Food preparation workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,450

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,440

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#9. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,270

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

#8. Bartenders

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,010

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#7. Food batchmakers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,600

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,560

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#5. Cashiers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,460

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#4. Dishwashers

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,670

– #373 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#3. Waiters and waitresses

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,540

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#2. Cooks, fast food

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $19,860

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $19,720

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)