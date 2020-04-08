Man arrested for identity theft in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested for stealing mail and using the victim’s personal information to access the victim’s bank account.

On January 10, a citizen reported that mail was being stolen from their mailbox and transactions started to appear on their bank account which they did not authorize.

The investigation revealed that Gallus William Bechtold had stolen the mail and used it to access the victim’s bank account.

34 year old Bechtold of Richlands was arrested Monday, April 6.

He was taken before a magistrate and charged with:

Three counts of obtaining property by false pretense

Three counts of identity theft

Attempted obtaining property by false pretense

Bechtold is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Daniels at 910-989-4071, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case number 2020-000481.