JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is currently investigating a series of suspected overdoses that occurred last Friday, one that resulted in the death of a man.

Police and EMS responded to an unresponsive man at the Cardinal Lounge in Jacksonville on April 7. Life-saving measures were taken and, during the process, it was determined two others were also having trouble breathing.

Officials began life-saving measures on the other two people, administering Narcan in the process. One of those people, Michael Ray Baysden, passed away. Shortly after, detectives were able to link all three incidents to a suspect, Michael James Raynor, who they said distributed the drugs to the three people shortly before their medical incidents.

Raynor was arrested and is facing charges. Officials said the incidents cannot be ruled overdoses in all three cases pending toxicology reports.

“This is still an open and active investigation. We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to please come forward,” said Investigative Services Supervisor, Lt. Christopher M. Funcke. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brittany Thomas at (910) 938-6418 or bthomas@jacksonvillenc.gov. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).