Man sentenced to a maximum of 23 years for fatal shooting over $20

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Malcolm Lambert entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm into the occupied property Friday morning.

The defendant was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Imelda Pate to a minimum of 220 months and a maximum of 276 months for the charges.

On the evening of November 16, 2018, Lambert went over to the residence of the victim, Leroy Quinn, in Liberty Crossing Apartments to collect $20 that Quinn owed Lambert.

While speaking about the money owed, witnesses observed Quinn held a BB gun at his side and refused to pay him.

“It’s just a completely senseless crime. It makes so sense that someone would actually kill someone over 20 dollars. But that’s what happened. And it’s played out repeatedly, not only in this state but in this nation on a yearly basis. It’s just absolutely ridiculous as if people have no regard for human life,” said Ernie Lee, District Attorney for the 5th Prosecutorial District.

Lambert left Liberty Crossing Apartments and walked across the street to his residence at Plaza Manor Apartments.

After dark, Lambert and 4 individuals walked back to Quinn’s residence. 3 individuals stayed in the front of the apartment and Lambert and another individual walked to the back of the apartment.

Once in the backyard, Lambert fired 4 shots at the window of the apartment, 3 of which entered the residence through the glass, and 1 that hit the window frame.

The victim was struck in the left wrist and the chest, piercing his heart.

The victim was found dead by his mother 2 hours later.

District Attorney, Ernie Lee says he hopes the plea deal helped give the families involved closure.