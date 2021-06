JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted for breaking and entering that occurred at the Family Dollar on N. Marin Boulevard on June 17.

Officers said the man is described as a black male in his 30’s who is approximately 6’ tall with a stocky build.

If you know the identity of this suspect contact JPD Detective William Potter at 910-938-6464, wpotter@jacksonvillenc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.