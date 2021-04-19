Maps to be accepted electronically in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Maps will be accepted in an electronic format at the Onslow County Register of Deeds beginning May 1, 2021.

A new procedure will be implemented on that date that will benefit surveyors and attorneys who can submit their maps in what the NC law calls an “electronic” format via electronic submitting vendors. Previously, those associated with the maps had to have various official hand-signed approvals on the document prior to recordation. Now, those approvals will be made electronically and will advance from one approval point to another without the need to hand-carry a mylar map from one entity to another.

Customers will still be allowed to record physical maps in person. However, maps will no longer only be accepted on mylar, they will also be accepted on paper as of May 1, 2021. The statutory size of 18 inches by 24 inches will still be required. After recording, the map will be scanned and returned immediately to the customer.

Onslow County Registrar Omega K. Jarman announced the new service will benefit many involved in the real estate business who will no longer have to bring physical maps to the Register of Deeds office in person. The service will not require additional fees to be paid to the Register of Deeds office.

Questions about the service can be directed to their webpage or to the Register of Deeds office.