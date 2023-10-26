JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Crystal Coast Habitat in Newport had a collaborative effort with the Mag 26 Chaplain’s Office at Marine Corps Base LeJeune to assist with building a home.

On Thursday, 30 Marine volunteers worked alongside Habitat volunteers on a building project located at 101 Arnold Road in Jacksonville. The project included leveling the lot with fill dirt, laying down sod and constructing a shed. This initiative aimed to contribute to the creation of sustainable and affordable housing in Onslow County, North Carolina.

Tammy Blizzard, the executive director of Crystal Coast Habitat, emphasized the organization’s longstanding history of working with the military to enhance communities through volunteerism. This collaborative project not only supports families who may not qualify for conventional mortgages but also fosters more sustainable and affordable housing options, highlighting the positive impact of such partnerships.

In December, Crystal Coast Habitat will host an open house at 101 Arnold Road in Jacksonville for prospective Habitat applicants in Onslow and Carteret Counties. Those interested in applying for Habitat homes can find more information at www.habitatcrystalcoast.org. You can also call their office at 252-223-2111.