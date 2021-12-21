Metronet begins work to provide Jacksonville with ultra-high-speed service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Last week, Metronet announced that it will be providing a service to Jacksonville residents and businesses in the coming future.

The business plans to provide the community with ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber-optic internet with speeds up to 10 gigabytes. Work is already underway to install the equipment needed for the city.

The company says they look for communities that only have one internet service provider available to offer them another option like they’ve done so far in Greenville, New Bern and Havelock. A two-year construction plan kicked off the preliminary construction along Huff Drive.

“We know that it’s an up-and-coming growing community, the military presence there really makes it a special place for us to build and to invest,” said John Autry, market manager for MetroNet North Carolina.

Company officials added if everything goes to plan they’ll be in the first stage of actually installing for customers next summer.